Target Stores to Open at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving for Black Friday Deals

Guests will enjoy extended hours and incredible prices, plus deep discounts throughout Cyber Week

MINNEAPOLIS — November 11, 2013

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its stores will open at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, offering earlier-than-ever access to Black Friday doorbuster deals. With more ways to save including Cartwheel and Target’s REDcard, guests can shop with confidence knowing they will find incredible prices on the season’s must-have gifts, including electronics, toys, home décor and appliances, fashion and more.

“For both our guests and team members, Black Friday is an exciting event that officially marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. By offering advance access to deals at Target.com and opening our stores earlier, we are making it easier for guests to build a Black Friday ritual that works for them,” said Kathee Tesija, executive vice president, Merchandising and Supply Chain, Target. “No matter where or when they choose to shop at Target, guests will be able to kick off their holiday shopping with deep discounts on a wide variety of the season’s most popular items.”

Black Friday Doorbuster Deals

The Black Friday sale will take place in stores and at Target.com from Thursday, Nov. 28 to Saturday, Nov. 30. Sale offers are valid while supplies last, with no rain checks. New this year for guests who want to access early savings, Target.com will feature 15 online-only daily deals for two weeks beginning Sunday, Nov. 24. Plus, on Thanksgiving Day, hundreds of Black Friday deals, including almost all in-store deals, will be available starting in the early morning hours at Target.com with free shipping– as always– included on all REDcard purchases.

Target’s Black Friday ad is available at Target.com/WeeklyAd. A selection of Target’s top Black Friday doorbuster deals include:

*The two toys must be of the same brand, the lower-priced item will be 50% off.

More Ways to Shop & Save

Cartwheel, Target’s new digital savings program, will feature hot deals on select items throughout Thanksgiving week, including a special offer that runs from Sunday, Nov. 24 through Wednesday, Nov. 27. When guests redeem any Cartwheel offer during that time, they’ll unlock one additional offer card to select a deal of their choice on Cartwheel. Also, guests who make purchases using their Target REDcard save an additional 5 percent on almost all purchases every day, including Black Friday. On Friday, Nov. 29 (midnight to store close), guests who spend $75 or more in Target stores will receive a coupon valid for 20 percent off a storewide purchase in early December. Guests can also use Target’s award-winning mobile app to review the Weekly Ad and mobile coupons, make shopping lists, check item availability at nearby Target stores, find store maps and more.

Cyber Week

Guests will continue to find new deals every day at Target.com as part of Target’s largest Cyber Week sale, with more than 100,000 items on sale throughout the week. The offers will include category-wide sales in key gifting areas and steep discounts on apparel, toys, housewares and major brands such as LeapFrog, Dyson, LG, Kitchen-Aid, Canon and more, as well as extensive free shipping offers.

Extended Holiday Hours

In advance of the holidays, Target works closely with its team members to understand scheduling preferences. Target compensates all hourly team members who work on a national holiday, including Thanksgiving, with pay equal to time and a half their hourly rate. Team members who work shifts from store open on Thanksgiving to 8 a.m. on Black Friday will receive additional compensation on top of holiday premium pay.

Target will offer extended store hours throughout the holiday season for guest convenience. Store hours on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas, and the day after Christmas will be as follows*:

Nov. 28 – 29: 8 p.m. (Thursday) to 11 p.m. (Friday)

Dec. 24: 7 a.m. – 9 or 10 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 7 a.m. – 10 or 11 p.m.

*Varies by location; guests should visit Target.com for their local store’s schedule.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at 1,888 stores – 1,797 in the United States and 91 in Canada – and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit through community grants and programs; today, that giving equals more than $4 million a week. For more information about Target’s commitment to corporate responsibility, visit target.com/corporateresponsibility.

