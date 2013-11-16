Target Is the One-Stop Holiday Shopping Solution

PRESS RELEASE

From stylish décor to toys and top gift ideas, Target has it all at the best prices this holiday season

MISSISSAUGA, ON — November 14, 2013

From trimming the tree to the gifts underneath it, Target is Canada’s one-stop shop for the holiday season. Guests can decorate their homes inside and out and find the perfect gift for their secret Santa – from toys to electronics and more – all under one roof and at the best prices.

“The holidays are a special time and at Target, we want to help Canadians celebrate in their own unique way by providing products that inspire, while offering a superior shopping experience,” said John Morioka, senior vice president, merchandising, Target. “Our stores offer everything required to meet guests’ holiday wants and needs − whether it be preparing the home, entertaining guests or looking for the perfect gift − Target offers it all in one place and at unbeatable prices.”

Decking the Halls

From decking the halls to entertaining friends, Target has something for everyone to make their home feel festive and warm. Canadian guests can enjoy Target’s stylish, seasonally-inspired home décor that offers high-quality design and affordability, while further drawing inspiration from these offerings to decorate their homes and get in the festive spirit. Holiday décor includes ornaments, tabletop accessories, stockings and an array of décor accents within three themes that can be mixed and matched:

Arctic Luster: With its cool palette and faceted surfaces and shapes, this modern collection captures the magic of the northern landscapes. The line incorporates icy whites and metallics, in addition to both natural and sparkly materials.

Mod Made Merry: This youthful collection combines light wood grain, soft felt and bright colours that evoke a modern, joyful and casual feel. Playful geometrics and vintage toys give a nod to mid-century modern design.

Winter Pioneer: A traditional rustic look updated with quirky design ‘winks,’ Winter Pioneer incorporates distressed painted wood, knits, plaids and felted wool with a mix of eclectic woodland characters.

Target also provides guests with additional décor offerings through the Threshold, Nate Berkus and Beaver Canoe for Target holiday collections.

Gift Ideas Galore

Toys: Target offers thousands of toys – from Target exclusives to top national brands – to check off kids’ wish lists. Target will feature a wide variety of toy exclusives such as the Disney Planes 4-pack Diecast and Nerf Zombie Strike blasters. Other top toys include:

Monster High™, Power Ghouls, Target exclusive, $19.99 (on sale from Nov. 4 – 28 for $17.99)

Marvel 12” Titan 6-Pack action figure set, Target exclusive, $59.99 (on sale from Nov. 4 – 28 for $49)

Hot Wheels®, Triple Track Twist, $69.99 (on sale from Nov. 4 – 28 for $49.99 plus a $5 Gift Card with purchase.)

Disney Frozen Toddler Doll & Dress set, Target exclusive, $54.99 (on sale from Nov. 4– 28 for $49.99)

Zoomer, $99.99 (on sale from Nov. 4 – Nov. 28 for $89.99, plus a $10 Gift Card with purchase)

The Holiday Toy Catalogue, now available online and in store, features over 250 of the hottest toys, electronics and licensed gifts for the holidays, along with four pages of coupons for a total of almost $100 in additional savings.

Target Mobile: Target offers guests full service kiosks where they can purchase cell phones and data plans with the help of a trained expert. Target carries a wide range of mobile brands and a choice of carriers to meet guests’ needs.

Entertainment: Target will carry an exciting and exclusive assortment of DVDs and albums throughout the holidays – from guests’ favorite artists to the year’s top movies. This year, Target will also add to the beloved Elf on the Shelf Light Boy and Light Girl books by offering exclusive custom-made accessories and outfits for the Light Boy and Light Girl characters. Top entertainment items include:

Elf on the Shelf Light Boy Book, $32.95

Elf on the Shelf Light Girl Book, $32.95

Claus Couture Tow Collector’s Edition Elf Skirts, Exclusive to Target, $7.95

Claus Couture Elf’s Winter Set, Exclusive to Target, $7.95

Electronics: From music to gaming and gadgets, Target has a wide variety of electronics to make tech lovers’ dreams come true. Top electronic items include:

PlayStation 4, $399.99

Nintendo 3DS XL, $199.99

Disney Infinity Starter Packs, $74.99

Skylanders Swapforce Starter Packs $74.99

Give in Style: Target is the destination for stylish holiday gifts for the whole family. With a variety of options and a mix of top national, exclusive and owned brands in stores, finding the perfect gift for everyone on the list is easy and affordable. Along with toys and entertainment, top lifestyle gifts include:

Threshold home and entertaining items, the Nate Berkus for Target collection featuring home accents and décor and the new holiday offerings from Beaver Canoe for Target

Apparel and accessories for the whole family, featuring key seasonal trends such as metallic and rhinestones against a colour palette of black and white, ivory, grey and pops of red

Exclusive beauty items, like Target’s new Sonia Kashuk Bath & Body line or multi-tasking beauty products from Pixi, for long lasting holiday looks

