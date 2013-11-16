Macy’s Announces Spectacular Black Friday Deals

PRESS RELEASE

Doorbusters, specials and spectacular discounts throughout the night and weekend, plus Macy’s will donate $2 to Make-a-Wish®, up to $100,000, for any One Direction “Our Moment” fragrance purchase on Black Friday

Most stores to open at 8 p.m. Thanksgiving evening

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oct. 14, 2013– Shoppers looking for great holiday specials will find incredible offers and unbeatable doorbusters when most Macy’s stores open nationwide at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening, after families across the country have finished their holiday meals and celebrations.

Limited-time specials in every department for hundreds of items include exclusive fragrances, stylish clothing from the best brands, handy kitchen gadgets and much more. In addition to hundreds of amazing deals, Macy’s will donate $2 to Make-a-Wish, up to $100,000, for any One Direction “Our Moment” fragrance purchase beginning at opening for Black Friday. Customers can also shop around-the-clock on macys.com via the web or their mobile device, and can find some helpful tools on Macy’s mobile app. Consumers can get the first look at select Black Friday specials on Macy’s Pinterest starting today at pinterest.com/macysofficial.

“Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year and brings with it a level of fun and excitement to our customers around the nation,” said Peter Sachse, Macy’s chief stores officer. “For Macy’s, it’s important to make this day enjoyable and convenient for everyone, as our customers search for great deals on favorite wish-list items. Shopping at Macy’s on Black Friday means having the opportunity to purchase the most sought-after products at unbelievable savings.”

In response to interest from customers who prefer to start their shopping early, most Macy’s stores will open at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening, consistent with many other retailers. In a move to minimize the impact on associates, Macy’s began planning early to allow associates the time to review available shifts throughout the holiday season, including on Thanksgiving weekend, and to volunteer for the shifts they prefer.

Here’s a sneak peek at Macy’s top Black Friday doorbusters, available while supplies last. Shop for the following limited-time deals 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 through 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

$19.99 Rampage Boots $39.99 Charter Club Cashmere Crewneck $9.99 Your Choice Coffee Maker, Griddle, Waffle Maker, Rocket Blender, Toaster, Slow Cooker, Deep Fryer, Panini Maker, Pressure Cooker, Blenders, Toaster Oven and Skillet from Bella, Black & Decker and Westinghouse (After $10 Rebate) $169 3/8 ct. t.w. Diamond Studs in 14k White Gold $49.99 Tag Fairfield III Five-piece Luggage Set 60 percent off — plus an additional 10 percent off — all Martha Stewart Collection Collector’s Enameled Cast Iron Casseroles FREE 8-piece Deluxe Mini Scent Sampler with any $95 Fragrance purchase Buy 1 American Rag Junior’s Sweater, Dress, Jean, Top or Coat and Get 1 Free of Equal or Lesser Value Than Purchased Item $49.99 Sharper Image Action Camera 30 percent off Impulse Contemporary Apparel from Kensie, Lucky Brand, Miss Me, RACHEL Rachel Roy, Bar III and more

Black Friday shoppers can also get a first look at select specials by checking Macy’s Pinterest page at pinterest.com/macysofficial or macys.com/blackfriday.

Macy’s Mobile App

Macy’s mobile app will act as a shopper’s digital personal assistant this holiday season, allowing each shopper to plan a personal Black Friday shopping strategy in advance. Beginning Nov. 21, customers will be able to view Black Friday specials on their mobile devices and create customized shopping lists that can be edited and shared with friends. This digital tool will enable Macy’s customers to create personalized plans for this very exciting shopping day, saving them time and money. Text APP to 62297 to download the Macy’s app on your phone (one message/transaction; message and data rates may apply; text HELP to 62297 for help; text STOP to 62997 to cancel; visit macys.com for terms, conditions and Macy’s Privacy Policy).

Macy’s Black Friday hours may vary by store. Visit macys.com/stores for local information.

For more on Macy’s Black Friday event, including all product images, please visit http://mustacheagency.com/MNR/MacysHoliday2013/en/black-friday.html. For Macy’s media materials, including images and contacts, visit our online pressroom at macys.com/pressroom.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M), delivers fashion and affordable luxury to customers at approximately 800 locations in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, as well as to customers in the U.S. and more than 100 international destinations through its leading online store at macys.com. Via its stores, e-commerce site, mobile and social platforms, Macy’s offers distinctive assortments including the most desired family of exclusive and fashion brands for him, her and home. Macy’s is known for such epic events as Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. Macy’s flagship stores — including Herald Square in New York City, Union Square in San Francisco, State Street in Chicago, Dadeland in Miami and South Coast Plaza in southern California — are known internationally and leading destinations for visitors. Building on a more than 150-year tradition, and with the collective support of customers, employees and Macy’s Foundation, Macy’s helps strengthen communities by supporting local and national charities giving more than $70 million each year to help make a difference in the lives of our customers.

