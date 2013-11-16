Amazon’s First Original Series Alpha House Now Available on Prime Instant Video

PRESS RELEASE

John Goodman, Mark Consuelos, Clark Johnson and Matt Malloy star in Alpha House, created by Pulitzer Prize winner Garry Trudeau

First three episodes of Alpha House now available free for all Amazon customers, with additional episodes available each Friday for Prime members

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nov. 15, 2013– (NASDAQ: AMZN)—The Senate is in session and the senators are back with an eleven-episode season filled with the outrageous—and sometimes all-too-real—follies of Washington politics. The first three episodes of Alpha House debut today for all customers to enjoy. Remaining episodes will become available weekly, every Friday, exclusively on Prime Instant Video. As always, customers are invited to watch, enjoy and tell Amazon what they think of the series.

“We are incredibly excited to make our very first original series available to Amazon customers. Our goal has always been to create shows that customers will love and we can’t wait to see Alpha House come to life,” said Roy Price, Director of Amazon Studios. “Creator Garry Trudeau and the amazing cast of Alpha House have delivered a humor-packed first season that doesn’t skip a beat.”

Starting today, the first three episodes of Alpha House are available to all Amazon customers for free via Amazon Instant Video on Kindle Fire, iPad, iPhone, Roku, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii, Wii U, hundreds of other connected devices, and online at www.amazon.com/instantvideo. After today, one new episode of Alpha House will become available each Friday, exclusively on Prime Instant Video, with episode four available on November 22. Customers who are not already Prime members can sign up for a trial at www.amazon.com/primevideos.

Alpha House, which was written by Academy Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Garry Trudeau and produced by Trudeau, Elliot Webb and Jonathan Alter, is a comedy about four senators (John Goodman, Mark Consuelos, Clark Johnson, and Matt Malloy) who rent a house together in Washington DC. The roomies are joined by Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City), Amy Sedaris (Strangers with Candy), Wanda Sykes (Curb Your Enthusiasm), and Julie White (Go On).

Here’s what TV critics are saying about the series:

“…time to add another potential winner to the list of shows you’re already watching.” — The Hollywood Reporter

“Amazon has winner with Alpha House ” — San Francisco Chronicle

” — “…in terms of Alpha House achieving something that looks like victory, so far, mission accomplished.” — Variety

achieving something that looks like victory, so far, mission accomplished.” — “Goodman is in excellent form…” — LA Times

“…it’s smartly written and the cast jells from the start.” — San Jose Mercury News

“Amazon Prime’s New Original Show Is Scandal For Dudes.”— Refinery29

For Dudes.”— “Goodman’s adept with physical comedy — the shower nap is a highlight…” — indieWire

Here’s what customers said about the Alpha House pilot:

“A political comedy from the mind of Garry Trudeau starring John Goodman with a cameo from Bill Murray. Needless to say this show has a lot of potential and I can’t wait for more episodes.”

“John Goodman shines in this series. Love the supporting cast. The show is intelligent, funny and unique. Can’t wait for more shows!”

“This show was witty and fun. The actors are great and they are what initially drew me to the show. I would definitely watch if the pilot was given the green light.”

“Ok. I’ll fess up. I’m a political junkie. And a huge John Goodman fan. And Alpha House feeds that beast. Very well done—there are layers to this.”

“This is a good show, and if you keep making them, I’ll keep watching. It’s got a smart, cynical take on Washington without being too over-the-top about it and playing too hard on stereotypes.”

