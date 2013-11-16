Amazon’s Annual Holiday Toy List Offers More Deals, More Toys and More Ways to Shop

A one-stop destination for holiday shoppers, the Amazon Holiday Toy List features top picks by Amazon Mom fans, an enhanced Gift Finder tool, daily Lightning Deals and exclusive product offerings

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oct. 15, 2013– (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon.com, Inc. today announced its 2013 Holiday Toy List (www.amazon.com/holidaytoylist), a curated list of this season’s hottest toys including everything from popular books and video game favorites to the latest games and sporting goods. For the first time, the list features top toy picks voted on by Amazon Mom fans and an enhanced Holiday Gift Finder that makes it easier than ever to shop the list with search filters by age, gender, interest, brand and more. Amazon shoppers can explore bestsellers, filter by price point, and browse customer reviews to help them pick the perfect gift.

“Our goal is to offer an unmatched toy selection, but it’s also extremely important to us that our customers can easily find that one right toy at a great value,” says John Alteio, director of Toys and Games for Amazon. “The holidays are busy enough as it is, so we worked hard on our 2013 Holiday Toy List to create a simple and fun way for our customers to discover the toys that best suit their child’s individual interests. Put the kids to bed, kick up your feet and shop – we think you’ll find just the right gift to put a smile on their face this holiday season.”

Amazon Lightning Deals

Amazon is offering more deals on the Holiday Toy List this year than ever before with multiple limited-time Lightning Deals running every day through mid-December. Deals are available until the promotion period expires or all items are claimed. Beginning today, customers can get up to 50 percent off Crayola Toys with additional deals from trusted brands like Fisher-Price, Hasbro and more to follow.

Amazon Mom Fans All-Star Toys

This year, Amazon turned to Amazon Mom fans on Facebook to help identify the top toys across ten toy trend categories – from technology and retro toys to crafts and road trip must-haves. Amazon shoppers can browse the complete list of Amazon Mom Picks on this year’s Holiday Toy List. Some of the leading all-star toys by category include:

Only on Amazon

The 2013 Holiday Toy List also features toys that are available exclusively from Amazon, including:

Shop for Toys On-the-Go

Customers can browse, search and explore popular and bestselling toys wherever they go via Amazon’s mobile apps and mobile website. Last holiday season alone Amazon customers purchased more than one toy per second via mobile devices.

Citi has joined Amazon to make it even easier for our customers to shop for gifts online this holiday season. Once customers have picked out the perfect present from Amazon’s 2013 Holiday Toy List, they can purchase it using their Citi ThankYou Points at checkout. Terms and conditions apply; to learn more, please visit www.Amazon.com/CitiThankYouRewards.

Customers can still take advantage of the tools and helpful information they know and love about Amazon when shopping the Holiday Toy List, including customer reviews, world-class customer service, and Free Super Saver Shipping or Free Two-Day Shipping with Amazon Prime. To get an early start on this year’s holiday shopping, visit our 2013 Holiday Toy List today at www.amazon.com/holidaytoylist.

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/multimedia/home/20131015006066/en/

