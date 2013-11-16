Amazon Introduces Personalized Kindle Accessories

PRESS RELEASE

Customers can now upload their own photos or choose from hundreds of images and patterns, including Amazon-exclusive designs, to create personalized Kindle covers and skins

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nov. 14, 2013– (NASDAQ:AMZN)—Amazon.com today announced an all-new service that allows customers to personalize Kindle covers and skins—all for the same price as a standard cover. Customers can now design their own Amazon Origami covers and a variety of other covers and skins for Kindle by uploading photographs from their own library, choosing from a variety of Amazon designs made exclusively for Amazon Origami covers, or choosing from a library of hundreds of images, logos, designs and patterns—including popular comic, movie and television show graphics from Peanuts, National Geographic, Breaking Bad, Star Trek, and more.

“With this new service, we’re making it possible for customers to dream up virtually any design and seamlessly turn it into a Kindle cover—at no additional cost,” said Peter Larsen, Vice President, Amazon Kindle. “We’ve also created designs exclusive to Amazon that work perfectly with our new Origami covers to give customers even more options. We’re excited to bring this all-new technology to Kindle accessories and we can’t wait to see what customers come up with.”

Amazon’s Origami covers provide a simple stand for both portrait and landscape positions, and attach magnetically so they are easy to take on and off. Customers can select designs created especially for the Origami covers, which incorporate the special folding design of Origami, or use their own personal photographs or designs.

Customers can now customize Amazon Origami covers and other covers and skins for Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Fire HD and Kindle Fire HDX, plus previous generations of Kindle e-readers and tablets, at www.amazon.com/kindlecreateyourown.

