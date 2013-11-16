Amazon.com Brightens the Season – Launches Black Friday Deals Store and Electronics Holiday Gift Guide

PRESS RELEASE

The Amazon Black Friday Deals Store will feature more deals than ever before including savings on thousands of this season’s hottest gifts

The Electronics Holiday Gift Guide will feature “60 gifts in 60 days” with a new deal on an electronics gift every day through December 31

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nov. 1, 2013– (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon.com today kicked off the 2013 holiday season with the launch of the Black Friday Deals Store (www.amazon.com/blackfriday) and Electronics Holiday Gift Guide (www.amazon.com/electronicsgiftguide). This season, Amazon is offering more deals than ever before and making it easy for customers to find the right gifts for everyone on their list.

Black Friday Deals Store

The Amazon Black Friday Deals Store is the leading deals destination this holiday season, offering:

For the first time ever, two Deals of the Day every day, now through Dec. 22

Hundreds of Lightning Deals on great gift items every week

More deals than ever before on thousands of gift items including electronics, toys, clothing, jewelry, home, kitchen and more, now through Black Friday weekend

Check the Amazon Black Friday Deals Store regularly for deals on great gifts from Hasbro, Samsung, Canon, Belkin, Kohler, Dewalt, New Balance, Rubbermaid, Invicta and more.

Electronics Holiday Gift Guide

The Electronics Holiday Gift Guide helps customers discover the most popular gifts this holiday season. With more than 350 of the hottest items, organized by category and gift recipient, customers will be able to find the latest gadgets for everyone – from the music enthusiast to the gadget guru. The Gift Guide will also feature “60 gifts in 60 days” with a new deal on an electronics gift every day through December 31.

“We’re making it easy for customers to discover and zero in on the hottest gifts and holiday trends – from streaming media players to Bluetooth portable speakers,” said Ben Hartman, Vice President of Consumer Electronics for Amazon.com. “Our Electronics Holiday Gift Guide is designed to help people shop how they like: by price, category, gift recipient and interest. The Guide gives customers gift ideas for everyone on their list, making it easy to shop from the comfort of home and take advantage of fast and free shipping.”

Top Electronics Gift Trends from Amazon

Electronics are always hot gifts for the holidays and 2013 is no exception. With customers looking for a variety of the latest gadgets, Amazon will offer great deals on the electronics that are expected to be at the core of gifting trends this year, including:

Multiple Kindles At Home : Many customers are purchasing multiple Kindles for a single household. Customers who love to read are choosing Kindle Paperwhite plus a tablet like Kindle Fire HDX for email, web browsing, watching movies and more. Additionally, parents are choosing to purchase multiple Kindle Fire HD tablets –the breakthrough $139 price and Kindle FreeTime, which revolutionizes parental controls, makes this the perfect tablet for families.

: Many customers are purchasing multiple Kindles for a single household. Customers who love to read are choosing Kindle Paperwhite plus a tablet like Kindle Fire HDX for email, web browsing, watching movies and more. Additionally, parents are choosing to purchase multiple Kindle Fire HD tablets –the breakthrough $139 price and Kindle FreeTime, which revolutionizes parental controls, makes this the perfect tablet for families. Life Untangled: Your loved ones want to be connected without being tied down. New and improved wireless gadgets such as Bluetooth speakers and headphones from brands like Beats, Sonos, and TDK; lightweight PCs with extended battery life from brands like HP and Acer; and wireless media drives from brands like SanDisk, make it easy for friends and family to enjoy their favorite music, movies and TV shows while on the go.

Your loved ones want to be connected without being tied down. New and improved wireless gadgets such as Bluetooth speakers and headphones from brands like Beats, Sonos, and TDK; lightweight PCs with extended battery life from brands like HP and Acer; and wireless media drives from brands like SanDisk, make it easy for friends and family to enjoy their favorite music, movies and TV shows while on the go. Bigger, Bolder Home Theaters: As customers continue to look for a more immersive entertainment experience, 65-inch TVs or larger, 4K Ultra HD resolution TVs, streaming media players for instant access to content and TV soundbars from brands like Sony, Samsung and Roku are the perfect gift for the sports or movie buff on your list.

As customers continue to look for a more immersive entertainment experience, 65-inch TVs or larger, 4K Ultra HD resolution TVs, streaming media players for instant access to content and TV soundbars from brands like Sony, Samsung and Roku are the perfect gift for the sports or movie buff on your list. Share Holiday Memories with the Ones You Love: It’s easier than ever to capture and share moments with friends and family in high resolution with the latest Wi-Fi enabled cameras from brands like Canon and Sony.

More Amazon Holiday Shopping Trends

Growth of Mobile Shopping: More and more Amazon customers shop on a mobile device. In fact, tens of thousands of new customers make their first ever Amazon purchase via mobile devices every day. Amazon’s mobile shopping app offers customers an on-the-go shopping solution, now with opt-in push notifications, making it easy for customers to keep up with the latest deals.

Prime Continues to Outpace Other Shipping: Unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping with Prime continues to be the preferred shipping method among Amazon customers. Amazon now ships more than twice as many items with Prime than with Free Shipping. Prime members enjoy unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 15 million items, unlimited streaming of over 41,000 movies and TV episodes through Prime Instant Video and access to over 350,000 books to borrow through the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library. Customers interested in utilizing this fast, free shipping can sign-up for a 30-day free trial by visiting www.amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), a Fortune 500 company based in Seattle, opened on the World Wide Web in July 1995 and today offers Earth’s Biggest Selection. Amazon.com, Inc. seeks to be Earth’s most customer-centric company, where customers can find and discover anything they might want to buy online, and endeavors to offer its customers the lowest possible prices. Amazon.com and other sellers offer millions of unique new, refurbished and used items in categories such as Books; Movies, Music & Games; Digital Downloads; Electronics & Computers; Home & Garden; Toys, Kids & Baby; Grocery; Apparel, Shoes & Jewelry; Health & Beauty; Sports & Outdoors; and Tools, Auto & Industrial. Amazon Web Services provides Amazon’s developer customers with access to in-the-cloud infrastructure services based on Amazon’s own back-end technology platform, which developers can use to enable virtually any type of business. Kindle Paperwhite is the world’s best-selling and most advanced e-reader. It features new display technology with higher contrast, the next generation built-in light, a faster processor, the latest touch technology, and exclusive new features designed from the ground up for readers. Kindle, the lightest and smallest Kindle, features improved fonts and faster page turns. The new Kindle Fire HDX features a stunning exclusive 7” or 8.9” HDX display, a quad-core 2.2 GHz processor, 2x more memory, and 11 hours of battery life, as well as exclusive new features of Fire OS 3.0 including X-Ray for Music, Second Screen, Prime Instant Video downloads, and the revolutionary new Mayday button. The all-new Kindle Fire HD includes an HD display, high-performance processor and dual speakers at a breakthrough price.

Amazon and its affiliates operate websites, including www.amazon.com, www.amazon.co.uk, www.amazon.de, www.amazon.co.jp, www.amazon.fr, www.amazon.ca, www.amazon.cn, www.amazon.it, www.amazon.es, www.amazon.com.br, www.amazon.in, and www.amazon.com.mx. As used herein, “Amazon.com,” “we,” “our” and similar terms include Amazon.com, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

